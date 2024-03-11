Nahan (Himachal), Mar 11 (PTI) Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday inaugurated via videoconferencing a hockey astroturf, built at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore at the women's hockey hostel at Majra in Himacghal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and Paonta MLA Sukhram Choudhari were present at the stadium during the inauguration ceremony. They thanked Thakur and said the hockey astroturf had been a decades-old demand of players in the area, according to a press statement.

Also Read | Indian Sports Ministry Approves Mirabai Chanu’s Proposal To Train In Paris Ahead of 2024 Olympic Games.

They said the hostel has produced a number of national and international hockey players, including former Indian women's team captain Sita Gosain.

Having an world-class astroturf stadium will produce more international hockey players, they said.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat Suffers Humiliating 0-10 Loss During Selection Trials In 53 Kg Category For Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifiers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)