Sydney, Nov 17 (PTI) India's Anwesha Gowda bowed out in the second round of the women's singles competition in the Australian Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Gowda lost in straight games 7-21 13-21 to Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh.

The 14-year-old from Delhi had won four junior international titles out of the six finals that she reached this year.

Gowda had won the Iberdrola Spanish Junior Internationals, Faroe Games Junior International, Fz Forza Stockholm Junior and Amot Israel Junior this year, besides reaching the finals at junior international events in Bulgaria and Denmark.

Top Indian male shutter Sameer Verma, who had failed to complete his opening match against Jonatan Christie at Hylo Open earlier this month due to an injury, had pulled out of the tournament.

Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker have also pulled out of the event while the women's doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda had lost 16-21 14-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun to bow out of the competition.

