New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Olympian archer and World Championship silver medallist Atanu Das was reinducted in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) after his recent performances at the domestic circuit and the Archery World Cup in Turkey's Antalya this year.

Atanu, who had scored 673 points to claim the fourth spot in the Men's Recurve individual rankings, was making a return to international outdoor competition after nearly one-and-a-half years.Other big names to be included in TOPS are Rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh who won the 10m Air Rifle event at the National Shooting Trials this year and 15-year-old Tilottama Sen who had earlier won the 10m Air Rifle event's bronze at Cairo World Cup this year, that too in her debut performance in the senior circuit. She also has Junior World Championships bronze and Team gold under her belt, which she won in 2022.

A total of 27 new names were inducted into the TOPS Core and Development lists which now takes the total number of TOPS Athletes to 270 (101 in Core, 269 in Development). (ANI)

