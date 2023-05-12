Bangladesh and Ireland meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-game series. The opening match of the IRE vs BAN series was abandoned due to rain. So, the team winning this fixture will be in a good position to clinch the series. Meanwhile, continue reading if you are looking for IRE vs BAN live streaming online and live telecast details in India and Bangladesh. IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is Perfect Replacement for Dwayne Bravo, Says Irfan Pathan.

After Bangladesh posted 246/9 in their allotted 50 overs, only 16.3 overs in Ireland’s innings were possible as rain stopped the play and thereby the match was called off. For Bangladesh, veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim scored 61 off 70 balls. For Ireland, Joshua Little scalped 3/61.

When Is IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland will lock horns with Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI of the series on Friday, May 12, 2023. The match starts at 03:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will take place at 02:45 pm IST. The IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI will take place at County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI 2023?

Sadly, the Ireland vs Bangladesh ODI series has no broadcasters in India. Hence, the match will not be telecasted live in India. Sadly there will be no live telecast of IRE vs BAN available for Bangladesh viewers. ICC Yet To Get Written Assurance From Pakistan on Their Participation in Cricket World Cup 2023: Report.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI on the FanCode app and website. Though, they need a subscription to access it. In some regions, IRE vs BAN live streaming online will be available on ICC.TV as well.

