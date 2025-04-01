Meuspath (Germany), Apr 1 (PTI) India's Arjun Maini will drive for the HRT Ford Performance team in his fifth year in the German touring car racing series.

Last year, Maini had secured his best result of his DTM career by finishing seventh in the drivers' standings. In the previous three seasons (from 2021 to 2023), the 27-year-old from Bengaluru had finished 12th, 19th and 20th respectively).

The official test day for the new DTM season will take place at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on Wednesday.

Haupt Racing Team (HRT) enters two Ford Mustang GT3s in the top-class sprint series for the first time this year. The cockpits for Ford's factory- supported DTM comeback after 36 years will be occupied by Maini and Fabio Scherer.

The opening race weekend is scheduled from April 25-27.

Maini has been competing successfully for HRT in various racing series since 2022 and achieved three podium finishes and one pole position in the DTM with the team last season.

The Indian has made a total of 64 appearances in the prestigious sprint series to date.

