Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of the IPL 2025. On a high after registering two victories, over big sides the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), that too in away conditions, RCB will be more than willing to carry on with that momentum against Gujarat Titans. The win against CSK was a special one, as it came after a long wait of 17 years at the Chepauk. Rajat Patidar and co have looked a solid outfit with both bat and ball as well as on the field and their performances in both the away games have given fans the belief that IPL 2025 might just be the tournament which they go on to win. RCB are set to play their first home game but they would not take Gujarat Titans lightly at all. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Climb Up to 6th Spot, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Top Place.

Shubman Gill and co started their IPL 2025 with a defeat to Punjab Kings in a high-scoring encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but bounced in terrific fashion, downing five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue days later. Having gained momentum from that win which was mostly orchestrated by the bowlers, Gujarat Titans will look to halt RCB's winning run in IPL 2025. The RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match will also mark Mohammed Siraj's return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but this time in an opposition jersey. The ex-RCB pacer has been part of many memorable matches at this venue and this time, would want to stamp his authority once again.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have had five matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, RCB hold a slight advantage over Gujarat Titans, winning three matches out of the total five played. RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Smart Outing From Bowlers Against Gujarat Titans To Maintain Winning Run.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Key Players

Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Jos Buttler Rajat Patidar Mohammed Siraj Josh Hazlewood

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Key Battles

Fans will expect some fascinating player battles to ensue as RCB take on GT. The contest between Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan against the duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be absolutely mouth-watering. Also, how Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar fare against Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan can have an impact on the eventual RCB vs GT result in IPL 2025. IPL 2025: RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The RCB vs GT is set to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the RCB vs GT live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Impact Players

Gujarat Titans are likely to have Ishant Sharma or Washington Sundar as 'Impact Player' options depending on the conditions if they are defending a target. In case of chasing a total, someone like Mahipal Lomror or Anuj Rawat, both of who know the M Chinnaswamy Stadium very well, having played for RCB in the past, might be options. RCB on the other hand, are likely to use Devdutt Padikkal as an Impact Player if they are chasing while a Suyash Sharma or Rasikh Salam might come in handy while bowling second.

