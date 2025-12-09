Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 9 (ANI): India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh achieved a significant milestone as he became the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the first six overs of T20Is, claiming 47 wickets. He now stands level with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who also has 47 scalps in this phase of the game. Arshdeep's impact was once again evident in Cuttack, where India outplayed South Africa to seal a dominant 101-run victory in the opening T20I.

Arshdeep delivered with the new ball, finishing with impressive figures of 2/14 from his two overs. He has become one of India's most reliable powerplay bowlers.

Also Read | IND Win By 101 Runs | India vs South Africa Highlights of 1st T20I 2025: Hardik Pandya, Bowlers Help India Secure Dominant Victory.

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, reached his own milestone by completing 100 wickets in T20Is. He returned figures of 2/17 in three overs, maintaining relentless pressure on the visitors. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel also chipped in with two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya added one to his tally with 1/16. Shivam Dube wrapped up the match by dismissing the final batter, Lutho Sipamla.

Reflecting on his performance, Arshdeep said that his approach remained simple, to exploit whatever assistance the pitch offered.

Also Read | New Zealand vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025: How To Watch NZ vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

"Thought process is simple, just go there and use as much as there in the wicket. The idea was to hit the seam hard and get something out of the wicket."

Arshdeep also shared a light moment, revealing that he welcomed Bumrah to the "100 club" after the senior pacer reached the landmark, "I just told him, 'Welcome to the 100 club.'"

He added that he was focusing on enjoying the present and staying disciplined, "I am just trying to enjoy the present and have fun. It is very rare you get to play on such kind of wickets where there is swing and seam. I just wanted to stay disciplined."

India's total of 175 proved more than enough as the bowlers combined to dismantle South Africa. India are now 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)