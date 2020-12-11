London [UK], December 11 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is "very frustrated" with the team's poor run in the Premier League and said a victory in the upcoming match against Burnley is "vital" for them.

Arsenal have so far played 11 matches in this season of Premier League and registered just four wins. With 13 points under their belt, the team is placed in the 15th spot on the standings.

"It is vital for us. We have been inconsistent in the competitions, a really good run in the Carabao Cup, a really good run in the Europa League, but unfortunately, the results in the Premier League haven't been what we want. We are very frustrated with that and we know how important it is to put those results together really quickly, because we need them straight away," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

The reason for Arsenal not being able to secure wins in the competition is their inability to score goals, according to the manager.

"There have been a lot of games, especially the ones we have played at home, where small details have made a huge difference. But at the end of the day, we haven't scored enough goals and without doing that, we cannot win enough football matches. It is as simple as that," Arteta said.

Arsenal will take on Burnley in Premier League on Monday. (ANI)

