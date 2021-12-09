Brisbane [Australia], December 9 (ANI): Australia opening batter David Warner on Thursday said that Travis Head played a remarkable innings to take his side to a comfortable position in the ongoing first Ashes Test.

Warner himself got among the runs as he scored 94 as Australia extended its lead to 196 in the ongoing Test.

"They did bowl well, didn't they? They hit the target on a short of a length. What an entertaining innings from Travis Head. It has to be up there for him personally, that's the Travis Head we know. He backed himself and backed his areas and walks off with 112 to his name," said Warner after the close of play on Day 2.

"At the end of the day, you think this could be your last game and you try to give it everything. Keep it simple and give it everything. I left very well today, I have worked on that especially at the Gabba. When you are out of runs, you deserve some luck and I got it," he added.

Travis Head and David Warner played knocks of 112 and 94 respectively as Australia extended its lead to 196 against England on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday.

At stumps, Australia's score read 343/7 with the hosts extending their lead to 196 runs. Head (112*) and Mitchell Starc (10*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. Ollie Robinson scalped three wickets for England. (ANI)

