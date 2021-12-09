Brisbane [Australia], December 9 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded Australia batter Travis Head after the latter played a remarkable innings to take his side to a comfortable position in the ongoing first Ashes Test.

Travis Head and David Warner played knocks of 112 and 94 respectively as Australia extended its lead to 196 against England on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday.

"That's a very special Innings from Travis Head .. An #Ashes Ton we will remember for a long time," tweeted Vaughan.

Earlier, David Warner also praised Head and called his innings an 'entertaining' one.

"They did bowl well, didn't they? They hit the target on a short of a length. What an entertaining innings from Travis Head. It has to be up there for him personally, that's the Travis Head we know. He backed himself and backed his areas and walks off with 112 to his name," said Warner after the close of play on Day 2.

Coming to the match, at stumps, Australia's score read 343/7 with the hosts extending their lead to 196 runs. Head (112*) and Mitchell Starc (10*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. Ollie Robinson scalped three wickets for England. (ANI)

