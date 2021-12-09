West Indies tours to Pakistan for T20I and One-Day International (ODI) series in the month of December. The two teams will face-off in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The National Stadium in Karachi is the sole venue for both T20I and ODI series. West Indies is traveling to Pakistan for the first time since April 2018 but then only T20Is were played. The last ODI between these two sides in Pakistan took place in 2006. So after a gap of 15 years West Indies will play ODI in Pakistan. Meanwhile, as West Indies travel to Pakistan for historic tour, you can check the PAK vs WI 2021 full schedule and time table. You can also download the PAK vs WI 2021 schedule in PDF format here, which contains venue and match timings in IST. ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table Updated: Pakistan Remain Second After Series Win Against Bangladesh.

West Indies will be without their regular captain Kieron Pollard as he was ruled out due after failing to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Nicholas Pooran will lead the T20I side while Shai Hope, for the fist time, will captain the ODI team.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2021 Full Schedule

Matches Date and Time Venue 1st T20I 13 Dec. 06:30 PM Karachi 2nd T20I 14 Dec. 06:30 PM Karachi 3rd T20I 16 Dec. 06:30 PM Karachi 1st ODI 18 Dec. 01:30 PM Karachi 2nd ODI 20 Dec. 01:30 PM Karachi 3rd ODI 22 Dec. 01:30 PM Karachi

Pakistan vs West Indies 2021 Broadcast in India and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Sports Network have in the past provided live telecast of Pakistan cricket home matches in India and are very much likely to broadcast the PAK vs WI series as well. The PAK vs WI live streaming online will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. ASports and PTV Sports will provide of the live telecast of PAK vs WI in Pakistan.

