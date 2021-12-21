Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 21 (ANI): Indian Men's Hockey Team on Tuesday suffered a 3-5 defeat against Japan in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.

Shota Yamada (1'), Raiki Fujishima (2'), Yoshiki Kirishita (29'), Kosei Kawabe (35'), and Ooka Ryoma (41') find themselves on the score sheet for Japan. Meanwhile, Dilpreet Singh (17'), Harmanpreet Singh (53'), and Hardik Singh (59') scored for India.

Also Read | Pakistan Test Batsman Abid Ali Rushed to Hospital Due to Chest Pain During Quaid-E-Azam Trophy Match.

After the defeat, India will face Pakistan for the third-place play-off and Japan will face South Korea in the final.

In their last round-robin match on Sunday, the Indian Men's Hockey Team eased past Japan with a 6-0. That time, Harmanpreet Singh, (10', 53') Dilpreet Singh (23'), Jarmanpreet Singh (34'), Sumit (46'), and Shamsher Singh (54') scored the goals as Team India picked up a big win.

Also Read | USA vs Ireland Series 2021: USA Set for Historic Cricket Series Against ICC Full Member Ireland.

India were in contention for their third consecutive title at the Asian Champions Trophy this time, having won the prestigious tournament in 2016 and joint winners in 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)