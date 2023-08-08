New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team have been clubbed alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan to compete in Pool A in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan has been scheduled for September 30.

The hockey schedule was jointly announced by the Hangzhou Asian Games organising committee and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday, after approval from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia are the remaining nations competing at the Games and are placed in Pool B. India men and women have been drawn in Pool A of their respective sections.

With a chance to earn a direct Paris Olympics 2024 qualification, the Indian men's hockey team will open their Hangzhou Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24th, while the Indian women's hockey team will take on Singapore in their opening game of the prestigious competition on September 27.

Meanwhile, the Indian Women's Hockey Team, which won the Silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, is placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore. Reigning Champions Japan, along with China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia are the other teams in the competition and are placed in Pool B.

All the hockey matches will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. The men’s final will be held on October 6, while the women’s final will be played on the very next day. (ANI)

