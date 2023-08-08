FC Barcelona will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy in front of a packed Olympic Stadium in Catalonia with the La Liga champions returning from a pre-season US tour. The Catalonians head into the game on the back of resounding wins over arch-rivals Real Madrid and AC Milan. This firmly put behind them their loss suffered against Arsenal and the team is now looking more resolute and focused. Xavi has an important season coming up where he will be looking to establish his team as a European powerhouse once again. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur had a poor last campaign and with a new manager on board, returning to the Champions League is the minimum on their agenda. FC Barcelona versus Tottenham Hotspur starts at 11:30 pm IST. ‘Why Are Our Opinions Not Being Heard?’ Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Slams FA for Neglecting Players’ Concerns.

Frenkie De Jong will partner Oriol Romeu in midfield with Pedri as the attacking player alongside the duo. Ansu Fati has looked good so far and he will be an integral force on the wing with Robert Lewandowski playing as the central striker. Pedro Garcia and Roland Araujo make up for a strong center-back pairing for the home side while the pace of Alejandro Balde on the flanks should come in handy.

The Harry Kane saga does not look like ending any time soon for Tottenham Hotspur with Bayern Munich seeing their latest bid rejected. The forward might still start against Barcelona though with Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon providing width. Richarlison is likely to come off the bench while Giovani Lo Celso and Eric Dier have established themselves as an important part of the first team squad. Lionel Messi Scores Early in First Game Outside Florida for Inter Miami at FC Dallas in Leagues Cup 2023.

When is Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur, Joan Gamper Trophy 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, August 8. The game will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur, Joan Gamper Trophy 2023?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available. Due to the absence of an official broadcast partner, football fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Joan Gamper Trophy 2023 match on their TV sets. Fan Asks Lionel Messi for a Kiss, Inter Miami Star Obliges; Video Goes Viral.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur, Joan Gamper Trophy 2023?

Fans can watch live streaming of this match on Barcelona's Barca TV and also on Tottenham Hotspur's SpursPlay services. They can also follow live updates of this contest on the social media handles of both teams. Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have strong attacks and there should be goals in this game. Expect the home side to win this clash though with ease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).