Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) B Adhiban and R Vaishali shone bright as the top-seeded Indian men and women teams entered the finals of the Asian Nations (Regions) Asian Nations (Regions) Online Cup championship with victories over Kazakhstan and Mongolia respectively on Saturday.

While the men beat Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5 and 3-1, the women's side posted 3.5-0.5 and 4-0 wins over Mongolia.

Also Read | MUN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Chelsea Football Match.

B Adhiban notched up important victories over Rinat Jumabayev on the top board in both his matches.

In the first match, India rode on Adhiban's win while Nihal Sarin, SP Sethuraman and K Sasikiran drew their games.

Also Read | UFC 254 Fight Card: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier & Other Exciting Matches to Watch Out For.

In the second match, Adhiban, Sarin and Sethuraman won their respective games but Sasikiran suffered a defeat at the hands of Denis Makhnev.

The Indian team, led by Surya Sekhar Ganguly, faces Australia in Sunday's final. Ganguly didn't play any match on Saturday.

In the women's semifinal, India were in dominant form and won both the matches comprehensively.

R Vaishali, winner of the gold medal on the top board in the preliminary phase, won both her games against Batkhuyag Munguntuul.

The team led by Woman Grandmaster Mary Ann Gomes will meet Indonesia in the final on Sunday.

Apart from Vaishali, Padmini Rout and P V Nandhidhaa recorded wins against their opponents in the first match, while Gomes drew her game.

In the second match, there were wins for Vaishali, Bhakti Kulkarni, Rout and Nandhidhaa as Indian team won 4-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)