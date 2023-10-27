Hangzhou [China], October 27 (ANI): Indian athlete Dharmaraj Salairaj bagged a gold medal for the country in the Men's Long Jump-T64 at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Solairaj scored 6.80 points in the final event to clinch the top place on the podium. Sri Lanka's Maththaka Gamage secured the silver medal with 6.68 points. Meanwhile, Japan's Matayoshi Koto had to settle for the bronze medal with 6.35 points.

In his fourth attempt, Solairaj scored 6.36 points. However in his last and sixth attempt the Indian athlete made 6.80 points to clinch the gold medal. Maththaka's second attempt was his best and put 6.68 points on the scoreboard.

On the other hand, Koto tried to improve his points and made his attempt on his fifth try with 6.35 points.

Two other Indian athletes, Ramudri Someswara and Pardeep finished in fifth and sixth place and missed the podium by just a few points.

"#98th Medal for India. A Golden Leap at #AsianParaGames2022! Update: #ParaAthletics A Grand #Gold for India. Dharmaraj Solairaj in Men's Long Jump-T64. The Para - Athlete created a new Asian Record & Para Games record with a jump of 6.80 Many congratulations champ," Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X to wish Dharmaraj Salairaj.

In the fourth Asian Para Games, the Indian contingent displayed a stellar performance in the multisport event. Currently, India stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 98 medals, which includes 26 gold, 29 silver, and 43 bronze medals. (ANI)

