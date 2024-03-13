Demow (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Raichai Rural Stadium in Demow Raichai built at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

The Raichai Rural Stadium was inaugurated on Tuesday. Sarma also laid the groundwork for two projects totalling Rs 465 crores in the Sivasagar district. Tapan Kumar Gogoi, the BJP candidate for the forthcoming Jorhat Lok Sabha, made the welcoming speech, while Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain also gave an important speech during the occasion.

"Encouraging Budding Sportspersons. Our Govt's vision is to build an infrastructurally superlative stadium in every district to encourage talented youth at the grassroots to hone their skills. Today, I dedicated two such stadiums in Demow and Mahmora. Glimpses," Sarma wrote on X.

