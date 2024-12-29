Rome, Dec 29 (AP) Atalanta's winning streak ended at 11 matches after drawing at fourth-placed Lazio 1-1 in Serie A.

Substitute Marco Brescianini's late equalizer meant the Bergamo squad remained atop Serie A.

Four minutes after he went on, Brescianini finished off a counterattack set up by Nicolo Zaniolo and Ademola Lookman.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored midway through the first half for Lazio after receiving a ball over the top and blasting past onrushing goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Atalanta was left one point ahead of defending champion Inter Milan, which won at Cagliari 3-0 earlier and also has a match in hand.

Atalanta will face Inter in its next match on Thursday, in the semifinals of the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Juventus plays AC Milan in the other semifinal.

Atalanta was without leading scorer Mateo Retegui, who injured his left leg against Empoli last weekend.

Inter perfect in last 4 matchesThirteen goals scored. Zero conceded. Four wins in four matches across all competitions.

Ever since a 1-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League this month, Inter has been perfect.

Inter's latest performance was decided with two assists from Nicolò Barella.

Alessandro Bastoni put Inter ahead with a looping header following a cross from Barella after the break.

Lautaro Martinez scored his first Serie A goal in nearly two months by volleying in another cross from Barella.

Then Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty.

Earlier, Patrick Vieira's Genoa won at Empoli 2-1 with goals from Milan Badelj and Caleb Ekuban; and Parma beat last-placed Monza 2-1 with a header from Lautaro Rodrigo Valenti eight minutes into stoppage time to spoil the debut of new Monza coach Salvatore Bocchetti. (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

