India has a rich Test history, having first played red-ball cricket in 1932. Traditionally a batter-centric sport in India, many bowlers have left their imprint on Indian Test cricket over the years with their performances with the ball in the international arena. Predominantly a spin-friendly country, the list of most wickets for India in Tests is led by spinners, who occupy most spots in the top 12. Jasprit Bumrah Equals Ravi Ashwin's Record of Joint Highest-Rated Indian Test Bowler in ICC Rankings.

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble leads the charts with 619 wickets and is regarded as one of Indian crickets' best match-winner across conditions. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently bid adieu to international cricket finished his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test with 537. 1983 World Cup-winning champion Kapil Dev, who was the second bowler to 400 Test wickets, and was once the highest wicket-getter in international cricket rounds off an expectation top three with 434.

Highest Wicket-Takers in Test Matches For India

Player Matches Wickets Anil Kumble 132 619 Ravi Ashwin 106 537 Kapil Dev 131 434 Harbhajan Singh 103 417 Ravindra Jadeja 79* 322** Ishant Sharma 105 311 Zaheer Khan 92 311 Bishan Bedi 67 266 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar 58 242 Javagal Srinath 121 236 Mohammed Shami 122 229 Jasprit Bumrah 44* 202**

(*-Active, **-Underway)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and current all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja complete the top five list, with 434 and 417 wickets, respectively. Former India pacers Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan are the other bowlers with over 300 wickets in the list with 311 scalps each. Year Ender 2024: From Jasprit Bumrah to Ravi Ashwin, a Look at Highest Wicket-Takers for India This Year; Check Full List.

As many as five bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah, who is the latest entrant in the 200-wicket list for India, make up for the remaining places in the top 12 list. Former spin legends Bishan Singh Bedi and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar occupy eighth, and ninth place with 266 and 242 wickets apiece. Fast bowlers Javagal Srinath, Mohammed Shami, and Bumrah finish the top 12 list with 236, 229, and 202 wickets, respectively.

Shami and Bumrah have realistic chances of climbing as high as the top five or six list.

