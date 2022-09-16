Buenos Aires, Sep 16 (AP) Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month.

The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dropped four players from his earlier list: goalkeeper Juan Musso, defender Lucas Martínez, midfielder Exequiel Palacios and striker Nicolás González — the latter two are injured.

Teams can take 26 players to the World Cup in Qatar, which starts Nov. 20. Neither Honduras nor Jamaica will be in the tournament.

Argentina is in Group C at the World Cup with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico.

The 21-year-old Almada joined Atlanta in Major League Soccer from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division in February. He plays as a forward or attacking midfielder.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Facundo Medina (Lens) Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) and Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Angel di Maria (Juventus), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Enzo Fernández (Benfica), Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético Madrid), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), and Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), and Julián Álvarez (Manchester City). (AP)

