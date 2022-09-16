After an exit from the Super 4 stage in the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian team would be aiming to get their preparation for the T20 World Cup next month as they host Australia for a three-game T20I series. The Men in Blue, despite winning a couple of games at the Asia Cup earlier this month, are yet to finalise a playing XI that can play their first game at the marquee event next month. Everything seemed fine until Ravindra Jadeja's injury, which unsettled the balance of the squad and all subsequent experiments have failed. With the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 having been announced, it is time for Rahul Dravid and co to start preparing for a playing XI that can be a stable one ahead of the tournament. India vs Australia 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

The top-order is more or less settled with skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings. After a splendid Asia Cup campaign, Virat Kohli would bat at number three followed by Suryakumar Yadav at five. Number five is the position from where the uncertainties start. Hardik Pandya is the regular choice followed by Dinesh Karthik at six. The Indian team management might leave out Rishabh Pant, given the fact that he has not done justice to the multiple chances he got at Asia Cup.

Instead of Karthik, Axar Patel can come in at six followed by Karthik playing as the finisher at seven. Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal form the bowling attack.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I against Australia

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

