Bilbao (Spain), Mar 1 (AP) Atletico Madrid said one of its supporters was hospitalized with serious injuries amid fan trouble ahead of the team's Copa del Rey second-leg semifinal against Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told Movistar that some of the team's fans were allegedly attacked by Athletic supporters at a bar near San Mamés Stadium.

Also Read | PKL 2023-24: New Champion on Cards As Puneri Paltan Take On Haryana Steelers in Final.

Spanish media said the arrival of Atletico's bus to the stadium was delayed several minutes. Images showed some fans lighting flares and throwing barriers against the stadium's doors before the match.

Police in riot gear were seen in the area.

Also Read | WPL 2024: Jess Jonassen Shines With Bat, Ball As Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 Runs.

Authorities had not immediately confirmed the hospitalization of an Atletico fan. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)