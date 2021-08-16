London [UK], August 16 (ANI): Reilly Opelka reaches career-high ranking of 23, while John Isner moves to 26 after their jubilant performances in the ATP Masters 1000 final at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Opelka reached 23 on the ATP rankings after he cruised into his first Masters 1000 final in Toronto which he eventually lost to Medvedev. The 23-year-old captured his first Top 5 win en route to the championship match, upsetting World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals, as per ATPTour.com.

Daniil Medvedev defeated Reilly by 6-4, 6-3 to become the first Russian champion in Toronto since Marat Safin in 2000. This was also Medvedev's fourth ATP Masters 1000 crown.

The 36-year-old John Isner also moved 4 places after he reached the semi-finals in Toronto. The big-serving American lifted the trophy in Atlanta at the start of August and backed this up in Canada to reach the last four at a Masters 1000 event for the first time since advancing to the championship match in Miami in 2019.

James Duckworth jumped 16 places to a career-high 69 after he came through qualifying to advance to the third round in Toronto. (ANI)

