Southampton, Oct 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal turned back the clock with a sensational eight-under 63 to lie one stroke off the lead after the opening round of Butterfield Bermuda Championship here.

The 49-year-old Atwal, the only Indian to win on the PGA TOUR, has not played any competitive golf since he lost his father recently.

Also Read | Woman Assistant Coach at PT Usha School of Athletics Found Hanging in Room.

On Thursday, the Indian produced his lowest round in 10 years with nine birdies at Port Royal Golf Club to trail co-leaders Austin Smotherman and Harrison Endycott.

Chinese Taipei rookie Kevin Yu carded a 64 for tied eighth, while Korea's Byeong Hun An and China's Marty Zecheng Dou came in with 65s to ensure a strong Asian presence on the leaderboard.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of AFG vs IRE Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

"The only thing I could see was hopefully I could get around this place walking because I haven't played much golf," said Atwal.

"I lost my father about three months ago in India, so I went over there. I just haven't played golf, and forget walking.

"I've never had a loss in my immediate family, so it's really hard to deal with. And with my parents, they lived in India. My mom still lives in India. Not having seen them for all these years, it was really tough on me."

After cutting short his breakfast upon learning he was in the field with 20 minutes to prepare following the withdrawal of Nicholas Lindheim, Atwal came out of the blocks with three straight birdies and hit two more to turn in 30. A bogey on 10 was quickly offset by four more gains on his inward nine.

Atwal's last PGA TOUR start was the 3M Open in July where he was disqualified for not signing his scorecard after a first round 73.

"I putted really well. This is the way I used to putt. I brought my old putter with me, my Craz E, and I haven't putted all that well with it even in the last few years whenever I brought it out, but today just got my old feels back.

"I think I led the Tour in 2005 in putting and this was the putter that I putted with, and also when I won the Wyndham (Championship in 2010) was this putter. So it's got like four wins, it's got a few more European wins as well. I started seeing my lines and it was really fun."

Atwal is amongst Asia's golf legends with multiple wins on the Asian Tour and DP World Tour and remains as India's lone winner on the PGA TOUR.

As he turns 50 next March, the Indian will be looking to switching his attention to PGA TOUR Champions.

"I've already entered the finals of Q-School in Phoenix, I'm going to go for that if my body holds up. I'll still have a few starts like the Senior British because of my worldwide wins.

"But I'm just really looking forward to playing out there with my buddies because I really don't know too many people on this tour anymore...all my friends are out there on the Champions Tour, so I'm really looking forward to that,” said Atwal, who is based in Orlando.

The last time Atwal featured in the top-10 of any round on the PGA TOUR was in 2019 at the 3M Open but he knows there is nothing left for him to prove after a stellar career that has taken him all around the globe.

"The game's just a game. I take it for what it is now, you know, and I have nothing to prove to anybody. I've won out here, I've won on the European Tour, the Asian Tour and I'm looking forward to the 50 tour next year after March, that will be fun," he signed off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)