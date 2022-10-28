After a win over England, Ireland will be looking to continue their winning momentum as they face Afghanistan in their third Super 12 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland lost to Sri Lanka first but then found a winning way against England via DLS method after rain washed out the end part of the second innings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for AFG vs IRE live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the information. Afghanistan vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AFG vs IRE Cricket Match in Melbourne.

The Melbourne weather is a cause of concern as the AFG vs IRE could be a washout as well. It has been raining in Melbourne and forecast doesn't look good for Friday, the match day.

When Is Afghanistan vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Afghanistan vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the MCG in Melbourne on October 28, 2022 (Friday) onwards. The AFG vs IRE game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The AFG vs IRE match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the AFG vs IRE action live.

