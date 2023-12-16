Usman Khawaja took a spectacular low catch to dismiss Faheem Ashraf on Day 3 of the Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test 2023 on December 16. Captain Pat Cummins was the bowler and he dug it in short Ashraf attempted a pull short despite not being able to get on top of the ball. Khawaja who was fielding at short leg, then dived in front and plucked out a terrific low catch, with the ball just being inches ahead of the ground. Pakistan were bowled out for 271 runs after Australia racked up 487 on the board. Bowled Him! Mitchell Starc Castles Sarfaraz Ahmed With Sensational Delivery on Day 3 of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video of the Catch Here:

