Sydney [Australia], November 17 (ANI): India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will eye their first season when they return to action at the upcoming Australian Open 2025.

The BWF Super 500 tournament will take place from November 18 to November 23 at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre in Sydney, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Lithuania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NED vs LTU Football Match in IST.

Satwik-Chirag, who are seventh in the men's doubles rankings, have played eight of their 14 semi-final matches during the 2025 BWF Tour but are yet to secure the prestigious title this season.

The men's doubles pair from India reached the finals of the Hong Kong Open and China Masters, but Satwik-Chirag finished as runners-up in both tournaments.

Also Read | F1 2025: Lando Norris Braces for 'Difficult' Las Vegas Grand Prix Despite Back-to-Back Wins.

The World No. 3 Satwik-Chirag won the bronze medal at the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris.

The Asian Champions had spent 18 weeks as the World No. 1 in the BWF men's doubles rankings but slipped to 27th in May. However, the duo made a comeback and are back to No. 3 after reaching two finals in their 14 semi-final appearances this season.

Satwik-Chirag will look to go all the way through at the Australian Open 2025. The star men's double pair will open their campaign against China Taipei's Chang Ko-Chi and Po Li-Wei.

In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will be aiming for consistency at the Australian Open 2025. Sen has been inconsistent this season with 11 first-round exits from 19 BWF tournaments.

Prannoy, on the other hand, hasn't gone beyond the second round in his 15 outings at the 2025 BWF tour. Ayush Shetty, who won the US Open title in June, has struggled since then, suffering first-round exits in seven of his last 10 events.

In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap will lead the charge after veteran PV Sindhu ended her campaign early.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action in women's doubles. The Indian pair will compete in their first tournament together since the Macau Open in July.

Indian badminton squad for Australian Open 2025

Men's singles - Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Tharun Mannepalli, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's singles - Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's doubles - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Women's doubles - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed doubles - Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)