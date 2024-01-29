Marseille (France), Jan 29 (AP) Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has pulled out of next week's Open 13 Provence in Marseille, organizers of the French tournament said Monday.

The 22-year-old Italian player won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets, rallying from two sets down against the big-serving Russian.

Organizers announced the fourth-ranked Sinner's withdrawal on X, formerly known as Twitter, but did not say why. They offered his slot for the February 5-11 indoor tournament to Australian Open semi-finalist Alexander Zverev.

Sinner became Italy's first man to win a major singles title in nearly a half-century.

He reached the ATP Finals championship match at home in Turin and then led Italy to the Davis Cup title in consecutive weeks in November. (AP)

