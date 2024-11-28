New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): After right-hand batter KL Rahul's selection in the mega auction for IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal opened up about the franchise's captaincy between Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel.

In the coming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Indian stars KL Rahul and Axar Patel will play a much bigger role in batting. Both players will play the long game so that other explosive players can express themselves freely.

In the recently concluded IPL auction, DC landed KL for Rs 14 crores. After a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the fray and got an opener, captain, and wicketkeeper-batter option in Rahul.

On the other hand, Axar was retained by the franchise for his consistent performances since joining the team in 2019.

It's a bit premature to talk about the captaincy. Axar Patel has been with the franchise for a very long time and he was the vice-captain for the last cycle, so we don't know whether it's going to be Axar or whether it's going be somebody else. A lot has to happen. I spoke to KL but haven't met him yet. I know him very well personally, I will understand from him (what he thinks), and, it will boil down to what the coaching group and finally what Kiran (Grandhi, the co-owner) and I want to do. There's a lot of time for that," Parth Jindal said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Further, the Delhi-based franchise co-owner said that Rahul was very excited to be along with the DC team.

"He's very happy, very excited to be part of Delhi. He has known me for a long time. He's a Bangalore (Bengaluru) boy. I own Bengaluru FC (in the Indian Super League), so he's watched a few games with me. I know his wife Athiya (Shetty) well. She's been a close family friend growing up in Mumbai. So he (Rahul) was like, "I just want to play cricket. I just want to get the love and support from the franchise. I just want to get the respect and I know Parth from you, I will get that and just can't be more excited to play for a friend and let's make Delhi win. I have never won (IPL). Delhi has never won. Let's do it together,"

In a video shared on DC's official media handle, KL Rahul said that a journey begins for him with the Delhi-based franchise. The 32-year-old added that he is super excited.

"Hey guys, I am super happy to be joining the Delhi Capitals. A new journey begins for me with the Delhi Capitals and I am super excited. The squad looks really good. Can't wait for the season to begin and come to Delhi and play at the Kotla and entertain all of you. So see you guys there," KL Rahul said in a video shared on DC's social media handle.

https://x.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1861640868077441463

A versatile batter for India across all formats. He can open, bat in the middle order, anchor, and accelerate. A highly capable wicketkeeper-batter as well. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 2,265 runs in 72 matches at an average of 37.75, striking at almost 140 with two centuries and 22 fifties to his name.

In 132 IPL matches since his debut in 2013, KL has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants, even going on to captain the latter two teams. In 132 matches, he has scored 4,683 runs at an average of 45.47 and a strike rate of 134.61, with four centuries and 37 fifties.

For LSG since 2022, he has scored 1,410 runs at an average of 41.47, with a strike rate of 130.68, two centuries, and 10 fifties. He has never won an IPL title.

Delhi Capitals squad:

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM), Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs (retained), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair.

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel (retained), Donovan Ferreria.

All-rounders: Axar Patel (spin; retained), Ashutosh Sharma (spin), Sameer Rizvi (spin), Darshan Nalkande (pace), Vipraj Nigam (spin), Ajay Mandal (spin), Manvanth Kumar (pace), Tripurana Vijay (spin), Madhav Tiwari (pace).

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav (retained).

Fast bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera. (ANI)

