Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

The all-rounder was not included in the squad for the first Test, after he suffered a shin injury, which also prevented him from being a part of the series against West Indies. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | Vivian Richards Birthday: Masaba Gupta Shares Adorable Childhood Pic With Father, Pens Heartfelt Post to Wish Him..

Axar will be replacing spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is now released by the Indian team. Kuldeep was also not included in the first Test, as the team went for Jayant Yadav as their third spinner.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali, Punjab on Sunday and gained a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Likes Instagram Post Claiming Portuguese Star Was Not Injured but Left Out of Manchester Derby.

An all-round performance from Ravindra Jadeja (175 runs and 9 wickets) and R Ashwin (61 runs and 6 wickets) helped India register a resounding win in the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Both the teams will be squaring off with each other for the second Test on March 12 in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)