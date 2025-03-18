Basel, Mar 18 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and S Sankar Muthuswamy Subramanian advanced to the main draw of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament with commanding performances in the qualifiers here on Tuesday.

Shetty eased past Cholan Kayan of England 21-12, 21-15 in 42 minutes to secure his spot in the main round. The 19-year-old Indian will face Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in his opening-round clash on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Muthuswamy had to battle through two rounds, first beating China's Yuehang Wang 21-13, 21-4 in just 23 minutes before overcoming compatriot Tharun Mannepalli 21-7, 21-10 in the final qualifying round.

He will take on Denmark's Magnus Johannesen in his first-round match.

The men's singles main round will thus feature six Indians including four direct entries -- Srikanth Kidambi and HS Prannoy who will face each other in round one, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George.

George is pitted against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark, while Rajawat will take on local player Tobias Kuenzi.

