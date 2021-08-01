Tokyo, Aug 1 (AP) IOC President Thomas Bach visited the Recovery monument located adjacent to the Olympic Stadium on Sunday and met some of the young creators.

He was accompanied by Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, and a professor and students from Tokyo University of Arts.

Bach gave Olympic souvenirs to the university professor and his students and posed for fun pictures with Hashimoto behind one of the art sculptures designed to represent the Fukushijma prefecture.

The Tokyo 2020 Recovery Monuments project was designed to forge a connection between the three Tohoku prefectures worst affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and the rest of the world.

The monuments have been constructed using aluminum recycled from window frames used in temporary housing built in the disaster-hit areas.

The panels embedded on the monuments display messages of support to athletes, including words of thanks from middle and high school students in the three Tohoku prefectures of Fukushima, Miyagi and Iwate.

Thomas Bach wrote a message reading "Stronger together – Fukushima". (AP)

