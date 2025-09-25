New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Asian U-15 champion Tanvi Patri and former champion Bornil Changmai will lead a strong 36-member Indian squad for the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Championships to be held in Chengdu, China, from October 21-26, 2025.

Tanvi and Changmai will this time compete in the U-17 categories as the Indian contingent hopes to build on the last two successful campaigns. India had won a gold and a bronze in 2024, and one gold, one silver, and one bronze in 2023, with both editions taking place in Chengdu, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

The Indian team was selected based on the players' performance in the just-concluded Ashwani Gupta Memorial All India Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2025, held at Panchkula, Haryana, from September 13 to 21, 2025, and has a mix of some already established stars, along with a few fresh faces.

"India's consistent success in the continental championships over the years reflects the strength of our junior development program. This squad has several promising players with the potential to bring home medals, which highlights the depth and talent within the team," said Badminton Association of India Secretary General, Sanjay Mishra.

Among the squad, Sharayu Ranjane will feature in all three categories of U-15, teaming up with Soyara Shelar in girls' doubles and Hemanth Sri Sammetla in mixed doubles.

Punith S and Deepak Raj Aditi, who will partner each other in the U-17 mixed doubles, will also be in action in boys and girls doubles, respectively.

India's 36-Member Squad for the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 C'ships:

*U-15

Boys singles: Pushkar Sai, Wazir Singh, Prabhu Dhyani, Dhakshan SL

Girls singles: Anvi Rathore, Shaina Manimuthu, Sharayu Ranjane, Hamsini Chandram

Boys doubles: Swayamdyuti Ghosh/Shaurya Singh Rana, Vivaan Bisht/Chinmay Krishna Nimmagadda

Girls doubles: Sharayu Ranjane/Soyara Shelar, Vibhava KR/Raksha N

Mixed doubles: Hemanth Sri Sammetla/Sharayu Ranjane, Arjun A/Nayonika A

*U-17

Boys singles: Bornil Akash Changmai, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Hardik Divyash, Nishchal Chand

Girls singles: Tanvi Patri, Shantipriya Hazarika, Lakshya Rajesh, Diksha SR

Boys doubles: Charan Ram Thippana/Hari Krishna Veeram Reddy, Pavan S/Punith S

Girls doubles: Deepak Raj Aditi/P Vriddhi, Aikya Shetty/Suhina

Mixed doubles: Punith S/D Aditi, Jangjeet Singh Kajla/Jananika R. (ANI)

