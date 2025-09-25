The India National Cricket Team is set to take on the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in their last Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue have been absolutely dominant so far in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament and now, will look to head into the final unbeaten. Yes, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India National Cricket Team is the only side in Asia Cup 2025 to not lose a match so far and after beating Bangladesh, they have qualified for the final that is slated to take place on Sunday, September 28. While this match would hold no significance in terms of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2025 final, India will hope to avoid any complacency and instead sharpen their catching, something that has been a chink in their armour so far in the tournament. When is IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

Sri Lanka, in stark contrast, are already out of the race to enter the Asia Cup 2025 final. The 2022 Asia Cup champions had a good start to this edition with victories in all group stage matches but have lost both their clashes in the Super 4 round, first to Bangladesh and then to Pakistan which have effective ended their fight for the title. Sri Lanka now will look to sign off from Asia Cup 2025 on a high and dent India's momentum, something that is far from an easy task. 'Sanju Mohanlal Samson' Sanju Samson Draws Fun Comparison with Actor Mohanlal While Discussing Batting Spot Ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Sanju Samson (IND)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shubman Gill (IND)

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND)

Who Will Win India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match?

The India National Cricket Team has by far been the most consistent side so far in Asia Cup 2025 and will undoubtedly start as outright favourites against Sri Lanka as well. Charith Asalanka and co do have the arsenal to push India to the limit but the Men in Blue, apart from their fielding lapses, are just too good a side to bettered in Asia Cup 2025. Expect India to win the match.

