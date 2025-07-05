London, Jul 5 (PTI) India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela fought their hearts out against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos but lost the Wimbledon men's doubles second round in straight sets here Saturday.

Unseeded Balaji and Reyes-Varela lost 4-6 4-6 to the Spanish-Argentine combine in one hour and 20 minutes.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 2025 ODI and T20I Series in Bangladesh Postponed to September 2026, BCCI and BCB Mutually Agree To Delay Matches Amid Diplomatic Concerns.

India's challenge is still alive in the grass court major with Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli competing in their respective second round matches later.

Meanwhile in the boys' singles, Krish Tyagi made a first round exit with a 3-6 3-6 defeat against Czech Republic's Jan Kumstat.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch CWC Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)