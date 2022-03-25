Durban [South Africa], March 25 (ANI): Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has praised Shakib Al Hasan for showing "big heart" by staying back in South Africa and playing the third ODI despite several members of his family back home being in hospital.

Bangladesh created history by defeating South Africa in a bilateral series for the first time in their own home, by nine wickets in the third ODI of the three-match ODI series, here in Centurion on last Wednesday.

With the victory, Bangladesh have recorded their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory in South Africa with a 2-1 win.

"It takes a very big heart to endure what Shakib is going through. Not many people could have done it. There would be nothing wrong to want to be with one's family in such a situation. For me his performance wasn't important. But the dedication that he showed, it was the most important thing. I am telling you. Four or five members of his family are in the hospital. He is still playing and smiling with the team. It takes a big heart," ESPNcricinfo quotes Tamim Iqbal as saying.

Taskin Ahmed's five-wicket haul, backed by Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten knock of 87 runs, helped Bangladesh in defeating South Africa.

Shakib played a key role with both bat and ball to help his side win the series. He scored 85 runs from three matches including a 77 in the first game and scalped three wickets. He later hit the winning runs as Bangladesh won with 141 balls to spare.

The first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh begins on Thursday in Durban. Port Elizabeth will host the second Test from April 8. (ANI)

