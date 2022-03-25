India will face off against Belarus in the second of their two friendly matches this month. These games will serve as preparations for the upcoming 2023 AFC World Cup Qualifiers as Igor Stimac looks to get the team primed ahead of these crucial encounters. The clash against Belarus will be played at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa on March 26, 2022. Bahrain 2-1 India, International Friendly 2022: Mahdi Al-Humaidan Scores Late As Hosts Win.

Igor Stimac has called up a number of young faces for the friendly matches as he aims to find the right combination before the beginning of the AFC Asian Qualifiers. Players who performed well during the recently concluded ISL season have been awarded with national team call-ups as a number of major players miss out due to injuries.

When Is India vs Belarus, International Friendly Football Match?

The international friendly game between India and Belarus will be played on March 26, 2022 (Saturday). The clash has a start time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and is scheduled to take place at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.

India will be without Sunil Chhetri for this encounter as the captain missed the first game as well after not traveling with the team due to injury. In his absence youngsters Liston Colcao and Manvir Singh, who had good seasons for ATK Mohun Bagan have a chance to cement their place in the national side.

India had a poor start to the international friendlies as they lost to Bahrain in the opening encounter. The Blue Tigers lost 2-1 but on the bright side, Rahul Bheke scored his first goal for the country. Igor Stimac will be hoping for a much better performance and result from his side.

