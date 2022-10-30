Brisbane, Oct 30 (PTI) Bangladesh rode on opener Najmul Hossain Shanto's maiden fifty in the format to score 150 for seven against Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Shanto made 71 off 55 balls to hold the innings together after Bangladesh opted to bat.

Besides Shanto, Afif Hossain (29) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (23) also scored some runs.

Blessing Muzarabani (2/13) and Richard Ngarava (2/24) picked up two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 150 for 7 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 71; Blessing Muzarabani 2/13, Richard Ngarava 2/24).

