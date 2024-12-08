Dubai, Dec 8 (PTI) Defending champions Bangladesh beat India by 59 runs to retain their ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup title here on Sunday.

Opting to field, India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with eight titles, produced a discipline bowling performance to dismiss Bangladesh for 198 in 49.1 overs.

The pace duo of Yudhajit Guha (2/29) and Chetan Sharma (2/48) and spinner Hardik Raj (2/41) picked two wickets each.

However, the Indian batters crumbled in front of the potent Bangladesh bowling attack as they folded for 139 runs in 35.2 overs.

Captain Mohamed Amaan (26) was the top scorer for India while medium pacer Iqbal Hossain Emon (3/24) was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 198 all out in 49.1 overs (Rizan Hossan 47, Mohammad Shihab James 40; Yudhajit Guha 2/29, Hardik Raj 2/41)

India: 139 all out in 35.2 overs (Mohamed Amaan 26, Hardik Raj 24; Iqbal Hossain Emon 3/24 )

