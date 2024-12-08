The Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team successfully defended their crown by lifting the second consecutive title after thrashing the India Under-19 cricket team in the one-sided grand finale in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. The young Bangladesh side displayed a stunning effort with the ball to defend a low score of 199 runs, which helped them to defend their title. India U19 batters had no clue against the Bangladesh U19 bowlers. The Young Men in Blue side were outplayed against a strong Bangladesh U19 side. As a result, the Mohamed Amaan-led India Under-19 cricket team lost the championship by 59 runs. India's Hardik Raj Has Fun On-Field Moment With Pakistan's Usman Khan as Duo Engages in Playful Banter During IND vs PAK ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

For Bangladesh, Iqbal Hossain Emon and skipper Md Azizul Hakim Tamim picked up three-wicket hauls that broke the back of the India Under-19 batting attack while chasing a low score of 199 in 50 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on December 8. India U19 captain Mohamed Amaan top-scored with 26 runs off 65 balls, but the rest of the batters failed to convert their start in the grand finale of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024.

Md Rizan Hossan Guided Bangladesh to a Respectable Total

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh U19 middle-order batter MD Rizan Hossain played a fighting knock of 47 off 65 balls, including three fours. Wicketkeeper-batter Farid Hasan Faysal scored a crucial 39 off 49 deliveries with the help of three fours. Mohammad Shihab James chipped in 40 off 67 balls, including four boundaries, which guided their side to a respectable total of 198 in 49.1 overs. For India U19, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Hardik Raj took two wickets each. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the 13-Year-Old Cricketer Picked by Rajasthan Royals For INR 1.1 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Iqbal Hossain Emon’s Spell Helped Bangladesh U19 To Win Title

While defending 199 runs, Bangladesh U19 speedster Iqbal Hossain Emon and skipper Md Azizul Hakim Tamim produced match-winning spells. The duo picked up three wickets, whereas Al Fahad took two wickets that dismantled a strong India Under-19 batting attack. India skipper Mohamed Amaan played a fighting knock of 65-ball 26. Andre Siddarth (20 off 35 balls), KP Karthikeya (21 off 43 balls) and Hardik Raj (24 off 21 balls) couldn't convert their starts. As a result, Bangladesh won the one-sided grand finale in Dubai by 59 runs.

