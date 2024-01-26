Munich, Jan 26 (AP) Eric Dier is set to make his first start for Bayern Munich on Saturday after injuries and international tournaments left the defending German champions with few options in defence and midfield.

Dier signed on January 11 on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, joining his old teammate Harry Kane, and made his first appearance in a 1-0 win over Union Berlin on Wednesday after central defender Dayot Upamecano went off injured at half-time.

Also Read | 'One of the Worst Grand Slam Matches I’ve Played' Novak Djokovic Reacts Following His Loss to Jannik Sinner in Semifinals of Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel indicated Dier would partner Matthijs de Ligt in the centre of defence against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic joining Leon Goretzka in central midfield.

“There are not a lot of puzzle pieces for us to try out at the moment,” Tuchel said. “These are the ones we trust and who will play.”

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Announces Departure From Liverpool at the End of 2023-24 Season.

Besides Upamecano, two more Bayern players were injured in the Union game. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich has shoulder problems and there was also an injury to Konrad Laimer, who is usually a midfielder but has often stepped in at right-back this season.

Bayern is missing central defender Kim Min-jae, who is playing for South Korea at the Asian Cup, and right back Noussair Mazraoui, who is with the Morocco squad at the Africa Cup of Nations. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)