Melbourne [Australia], December 18 (ANI): An explosive half-century from Aaron Finch guided Melbourne Renegades to a four wicket win over Sydney Thunder in their Big Bash League (BBL) match at Melbourne on Sunday.

With this win, the Renegades are at the second place in points table with four points and two wins in two games. Thunder are at fifth position with two points and one wins in three matches.

Also Read | Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates: Check Starting XI of Both Teams.

Chasing 175, Gurinder Sandhu dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper for a duck on third ball of the innings.

Following that, skipper Nic Maddinson and Jake Fraser-McGurk upped the attack, smashing 41 runs together in just 23 balls, before Daniel Sams struck to remove McGurk for 24 off 18 balls. Renegades was at 41/2.

Also Read | IND vs BAN: Left-Arm Spinner Nasum Ahmed Included in Bangladesh Squad for 2nd Test Against India.

At the end of six overs of powerplay, Renegades was at 46/2, with Maddison (14), joined by Aaron Finch (3*). The duo struck a partnership, taking the side into the second half of the innings safely. At the end of 10 overs, Renegades was at 86/2, with Maddison (37*) and Finch (20*) at the crease.

Brendan Doggett broke the 49-run stand between the duo, dismissing Maddison for 39 off 28 balls. Renegades was at 90/3.

Sams struck two more times to dismiss Jonathan Wells (12) and dangerman Andre Russell for seven. Half of Renegades was in the pavillon for 127 runs in 16.1 overs.

But Finch struck around, bringing up his half-century in 34 balls. He got able support from Akeal Hossein, who was dismissed for 13 by Sandhu. Both took Renegades on verge of win.

Finch hit the winning runs with a ball to spare, ending with unbeaten 70 off 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

Daniel Sams picked three wickets, while Sandhu took two wickets for Thunder. Doggett also got a wicket.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Sydney Thunder posted 174/6 in 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw top scored for Sydney with 53 in 38 balls, with three fours and four sixes. Alex Ross (39) and Oliver Davies (33*) also played some crucial knocks.

Tom Rogers took two while Akeal, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Andre Russell took one wicket each.

Finch was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning half-century.

Brief Scores: Melbourne Renegades: 175/6 in 19.5 overs (Aaron Finch 70*, Nic Maddinson 39, Daniel Sams 3/33) beat Sydney Thunder: 174/6 (Rilee Rossouw 53, Alex Ross 39, Tom Rogers 2/41). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)