New Delhi [India] June 5 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Thursday, which kicks off Bangladesh's campaign in the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, according to the ICC website.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to lead the side. The 25-year-old top-order batter remains at the helm after impressing with his leadership and consistency in the previous WTC cycle, where Bangladesh finished seventh.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das makes his return to the squad after missing the last series due to injury. Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, who has been out of international action since July 2023, is also back in the mix. Additionally, left-arm spinner Hasan Murad and right-arm pacer Nahid Rana have earned recalls.

Three players from the squad that featured in the recent home Test series against Zimbabwe have missed out on selection this time - left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will kick off the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. Bangladesh drew their last Test series against Zimbabwe at home in April.

Bangladesh are likely to arrive in Sri Lanka on June 13, with their first Test in Galle starting on June 17. The second Test will be at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket ground in Colombo, starting on June 25. The Tests will be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is, with the tour ending on July 16, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh Test Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice-Captain), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed. (ANI)

