New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday accepted the resignation of its CEO, Rahul Johri.

Johri had tendered his resignation a few months back and it was accepted by India's cricket governing body today, a source within BCCI told ANI.

Johri was appointed as the BCCI CEO in 2016 when Shashank Manohar was the body's president.

The Indian cricket team has not played any form of cricket since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The international cricket returned to action on Wednesday after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic. A Test match between England and West Indies marked the resumption of the game. (ANI)

