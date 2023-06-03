London [UK], June 3 (ANI): English batter Ben Duckett surpassed Sir Don Bradman's record of scoring the fastest 150 runs at Lords on Friday against Ireland.

Even though Duckett (182) fell 18 runs short of scoring a double hundred at the end of the day, still his knock was enough to surpass Bradman's long-standing record.

While shattering the 93-year-old record, the left-handed batter also registered another milestone in his name as he became the first batter since 1924 to score 100 runs before lunch in a Lord's Test.

It was a special day for the 28-year-old batter as he brought up a second Test ton, and first at home.

After the end of Day-2, Duckett said as quoted by Sky Sports, "A hundred at Lord's is special. I know everyone says it, but it hasn't really sunk in yet."

"Batting with Ollie Pope was a breeze, really enjoyable to be at the other end watching him play."

He further went on to reveal how hard the journey has been for him as continues to challenge for a place in England's playing XI.

"It has been a pretty crazy journey for me. I have only played (Tests) abroad, so even fielding here, soaking up the atmosphere, and then scoring a hundred is what I have dreamt of. I am so happy I managed to get there.

"[This summer] is only going to get harder, it's going to be a tougher summer than this week. For me personally, runs is form and that's what I've been trying to do at the start of the summer for Notts and taking it to here.)," Duckett concluded.

His knock is a glimpse of the dominant display that the English batters showcased on Friday.

Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett provided the ideal start to the hosts with a 109-run partnership. Fionn Hand brought an end to their partnership to give Ireland a glimmer of hope.

However, Pope went on with his business and brought up a 252-run partnership. Pope was at his peak as he sent the ball across the boundary line at every single opportunity.

Ben Duckett matched Pope's intensity and applied pressure on the Irish bowlers with his flawless technique. Pope went on to complete his maiden double century but, Duckett fell short by 18 runs.

With the new ball, Graham Hume claimed Duckett's wicket. From that point, Joe Root and Pope laid the foundation of another massive partnership which took England's score to 507/2. England looked in the pole position before the third session of Day-2.

However, Andy McBrine kicked off the third session on the right note for the visitors as he picked up Root's wicket. Root departed for a score of 56(59).

Pope was next to follow. He tried to play a shot, missed the ball completely and Lorcan Tucker made no mistake behind the stumps to end an exquisite Test knock by the English batter. England decided to declare their innings at a score of 524/4. (ANI)

