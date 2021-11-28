Madrid, Nov 28 (AP) A COVID outbreak at the Portuguese side Belenenses that ruled out 17 players had a predictable impact when their nine-man team was forced to face mighty Benfica.

The Portuguese League and the country's Directorate-General for Health could have postponed the game, according to Benfica president Rui Costa - but chose not to.

So those nine men - including a goalkeeper forced into an outfield position - found themselves seven goals down by the interval on Saturday night.

Visiting coach Jorge Jesus was visibly unimpressed.

The team third from bottom of the Primeira Liga emerged for the second half further decimated by injury.

Seven players rapidly became six. And that injury resulted in the immediate abandonment of the fixture. (AP)

