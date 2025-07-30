New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): In a major move ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Bharat Arun is all set to take over as the bowling coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), marking the end of his four-year stint as bowling consultant with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Arun, who has built a strong reputation for grooming pace bowlers both at the IPL and international level, is expected to take on a bigger role at LSG. Apart from his bowling coach duties, he will also be involved in scouting and overseeing the year-round development of young fast bowlers in the franchise's system.

LSG are also planning to rope in Carl Crowe as their spin consultant. Crowe is well-known for playing a pivotal role in transforming the careers of KKR's spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, especially with their bowling variations and consistency.

An official announcement from LSG is expected soon.

Interestingly, the role Arun is set to step into was previously looked after by Zaheer Khan, who served as the team mentor during IPL 2025. Under his guidance, LSG struggled to find consistency and eventually finished seventh, missing out on the playoffs.

As for Arun, his journey with KKR began with a three-year contract, which was later extended until the end of the IPL 2025 season. However, the franchise had a poor run this year, finishing eighth on the points table. His departure seems to be part of a broader revamp at KKR, with head coach Chandrakant Pandit also moving on, as confirmed on Wednesday.

Though there was no formal word on Arun's exit at the time.

With a wealth of experience behind him, Arun brings immense value to the LSG setup. His two stints with the Indian national team, first from 2014 to 2015, and then a more successful run from 2017 to 2021, are a highlight of his ability to nurture and polish world-class bowlers. In between, he also served as part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's coaching group from 2015 to 2017. (ANI)

