Bangladesh national cricket team speedster Taskin Ahmed has landed himself in legal trouble after a case was filed against him, alleging he assaulted and threatened his childhood friend. The right-arm speedster has also issued a clarification regarding the matter. Sajjadur Rahman, who is the officer-in-charge of Mirpur Model Police Station, has confirmed that a person named Sifatur Rahman Sourave has filed a complaint. SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025: Taskin Ahmed Reflects on Bangladesh’s Worst Batting Collapse Against Sri Lanka, Says ‘It Was Unexpected’.

According to police, the incident reportedly took place on Sunday night in front of the Sony Cinema Hall. The Officer-in-Charge of Mirpur Model Police Station added that the Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed called Sifatur Rahman Sourave to the location, physically assaulted him, and issued threats. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Ifetkhar Ahmed told Cricbuzz that they cannot take any action against Taskin Ahmed until he is proven guilty.

"Let Taskin be proven guilty first. There has been a case and it will be followed by an investigation. It is beyond the cricket board now. Taskin says that he is not involved in it. Now police will investigate it as there has been a GD. There will be an outcome and let's wait for that. We are planning to hold a short workshop with national cricketers in August as we feel we must remind them what they can do and what they cannot considering they are not only cricketers rather they are also idols of many youngsters and are being followed by them so they have some accountability towards their fans," said Iftekhar to Cricbuzz.

Taskin Ahmed Issues Clarification

Bangladesh national cricket team pacer Taskin Ahmed has issued a massive statement on his official Facebook Page. The star cricketer denied the accusations against him and urged the public not to be misled by any rumours. "Request to all, don't be confused by rumors: I raised my hands on my childhood friend, a lot is happening in an incident. I guess don't get confused with your ears and don't confuse anyone else. This is not respectable for me, my family and my friend. For what happened, friend and me talked. This shouldn't be the stage where it's gone. Just want to say one thing, the reality is different. ((False textures and intentions motivated)) Hope the truth stays with it truth never false." Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed Praises New Fast Bowling Coach Shaun Tait, Says ‘His Experience Will Benefit’.

Bangladesh Pacer Issues Statement

The veteran cricketer recently played a T20I series against the Pakistan national cricket team. Taskin had a brilliant outing with the ball, where he claimed six wickets in two matches. The right-arm speedster was the second-highest wicket-taker, which Bangladesh won 2-1.

