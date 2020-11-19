London [UK], November 19 (ANI): England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd is hoping that youngster Yunus Musah will choose Three Lions over the US national team despite his recent call-up to Gregg Berhalter's senior side.

The 17-year-old midfielder is also eligible to play for Ghana and Italy but he has been with the USMNT having played against both Wales and Panama in friendly matches this month.

As the youngster did not feature in any competitive game for the US team so the door remains open to other nations. Musah will not get a call-up to Gareth Southgate's senior squad without passing through Boothroyd's Under-21s.

"We knew about him. We have known about it for a little while and I did speak to Yunus's father. I know a few coaches in the senior staff spoke to the family as well. We put our hat into the ring," Goal.com quoted Boothroyd as saying.

"We are keeping a close eye on things. This is the priority where we are at the minute. But he is a very good player and we have got to do our jobs and keep an eye on him. There are only so many players that can play, I am hopeful we will see him in the U21s at some point. I don't know [if he has made his decision]. I hope he hasn't because I think if he came here and saw what we are all about that he would really enjoy it," he added. (ANI)

