Manchester [UK], March 14 (ANI): Bruno Fernandes delivered a captain's performance, scoring a hat-trick as Manchester United secured a 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, sealing a 5-2 aggregate win to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, according to Sky Sports.

United faced an early scare when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty, momentarily threatening their progress. However, Fernandes responded with two penalties of his own--one in each half--turning the tide in United's favour. Real Sociedad's task became even more difficult when substitute Jon Aramburu was sent off for a foul on the lively Patrick Dorgu. Fernandes then completed his hat-trick before Diogo Dalot added a fourth in stoppage time, putting the tie beyond doubt.

Ruben Amorim's side will now face Lyon in the last eight, keeping their hopes of European silverware alive. This victory came in the same week United announced plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium, with chief executive Omar Berrada assuring fans that financial backing for Amorim would remain intact regardless of European qualification.

Amorim has emphasized how the Europa League could inject fresh energy into his squad as they push for a strong finish to the season, and United's performance reflected that ambition. Playing with a higher tempo than in recent months, the team showed urgency and intent, much to the delight of the Old Trafford faithful.

Fernandes was undoubtedly the standout performer, netting just his second hat-trick in a United shirt. However, several other players also rose to the occasion. Casemiro built on his strong display against Arsenal, while Dorgu, a former Lecce player, demonstrated the attacking threat a wing-back can offer in Amorim's system. He won United's second penalty and was later fouled in the incident that led to Aramburu's dismissal.

Joshua Zirkzee, who has endured a challenging start to his United career since joining from Bologna, provided a glimpse of his potential. His perfectly weighted pass to Dorgu set up the red card incident, and he thrived in the No. 10 role. Rasmus Hojlund, who won the first penalty after being brought down in the box, had chances to get on the scoresheet himself but ultimately left the field satisfied with the team's dominant win.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes speaking told TNT Sports, "[Hojlund is] a striker. It's all about goals, he's going to be criticised for not scoring but in the dressing room, we want him to score as many as he can," as quoted from Sky Sports.

"He got the penalty for the first goal, for my third he took the defender with him. There are a lot of things he does which don't get seen from the outside world, but we see it," he added.

"We see how much he wants to work and score, and I'm sure the goals will come," he noted.

"With the results, the performances, when you start getting a little bit more confident, it's a big thing in football and at this club - even more," he said.

"It's all about winning at this club. We need to win games, and this competition, there's no other option," he emphasized.

"We have a long way to go still, but we're confident if we focus on every game we have ahead, we can win games," he noted.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said in the press conference, "It's not just [what he brings to] the team, it's the club. We already spoke about Bruno a lot of times," as quoted from Sky Sports.

"We know that he's frustrated. We know that he wants to win so bad. Sometimes, when we're not playing well, he changes position and goes after the ball," he added.

"Sometimes, he needs to trust a little bit more in his teammates to allow them to do their job and help him to play better," he said.

"When we need him, he's always there. He can change position. He can bring the ball forward. He can score goals. He can make transitions like he showed today," he noted.

"In the last 10 minutes of the game, he can defend. He's a perfect captain for our team. We need to help him to win titles because he's a legend," he said.

There was a moment of sportsmanship late in the game when United thought they had won a third penalty after Hamari Traore's tackle on Dorgu. However, the referee overturned the decision, with Dorgu himself admitting Traore had fairly won the ball.

"It depends. It's the right thing to do. I'm quite proud of him. I cannot say if he's 0-0 or losing if I have the same response," Amorim said on this matter, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"He did well. He did a great performance. He was improving during the game. He's learning a lot in that position. He has the physicality. He's clearly able to play in our league. It was a good game and a good action from Dorgu," he added. (ANI)

